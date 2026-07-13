Verbena Value LP Has $22.98 Million Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Verbena Value LP increased its position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 379.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 704,000 shares during the quarter. StandardAero accounts for approximately 3.8% of Verbena Value LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verbena Value LP owned 0.27% of StandardAero worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings raised StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StandardAero

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,860. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Price Performance

SARO stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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