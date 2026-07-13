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Verbena Value LP Has $51.74 Million Stock Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Centuri logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Verbena Value LP boosted its stake in Centuri Holdings by 31.3% in the first quarter, buying 422,593 more shares and ending with 1,771,457 shares worth about $51.7 million. Centuri now makes up roughly 8.5% of the fund’s portfolio and is its second-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also made notable moves in CTRI, including new positions and large increases from firms such as JPMorgan Chase, UBS Group, and Hudson Bay Capital.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Centuri’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $37.80, while the stock recently traded around $25.73 after the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Centuri.

Verbena Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,457 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 422,593 shares during the quarter. Centuri accounts for approximately 8.5% of Verbena Value LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verbena Value LP owned 1.76% of Centuri worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centuri by 942.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,022 shares of the company's stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138,349 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 68.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,385 shares of the company's stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,061 shares of the company's stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 384,054 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Centuri in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Centuri from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centuri

Centuri Trading Up 0.2%

Centuri stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $688.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centuri

(Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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