Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Verbena Value LP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Southwest Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Verbena Value LP increased its Southwest Gas stake by 38.1% in the first quarter, adding 45,875 shares to reach 166,246 shares valued at about $14.45 million.
  • Southwest Gas continues to draw strong institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 92.77% of the company’s stock.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a Buy consensus and an average price target of $97.29; Southwest Gas also recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.645 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas.

Verbena Value LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 2.4% of Verbena Value LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verbena Value LP owned about 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Comerica Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $5,668,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The business had revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Southwest Gas Right Now?

Before you consider Southwest Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Gas wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Gas currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines