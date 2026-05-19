Verde Capital Management Has $4.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,036.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Verde Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verde Capital Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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