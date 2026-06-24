Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 8,232 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.5%

TSM stock opened at $437.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.88 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $429.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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