Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK is XXEC Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 526.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,617 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 4.6% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. XXEC Inc. owned 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 580,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 537,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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