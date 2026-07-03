Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,346,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $308.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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