Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,272 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $54,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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