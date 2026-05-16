Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,876 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.20.

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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