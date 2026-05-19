Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,304 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Verisk Analytics worth $81,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 537,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,243,000 after purchasing an additional 526,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,051,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $214,200. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $171.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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