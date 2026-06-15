Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,604 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nebius Group worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth about $238,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS opened at $232.36 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here