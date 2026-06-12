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Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Peterson Wealth Services sharply increased its Verizon stake by 353.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 31,306 shares valued at about $1.275 million.
  • Verizon reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates, though quarterly revenue of $34.44 billion came in slightly below forecasts. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to 4.950–4.990 EPS.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7075 per share, annualizing to $2.83 and implying a roughly 6.0% yield, reinforcing Verizon’s appeal as an income-oriented defensive stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Verizon Communications.

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 353.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,306 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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