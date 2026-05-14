Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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