Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,918 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.41% of Verra Mobility worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 238.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Key Verra Mobility News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verra Mobility announced organizational changes aimed at accelerating its transformation, improving customer focus, and creating a more agile operating model, which could support longer-term efficiency and execution. Article Title

Verra Mobility announced organizational changes aimed at accelerating its transformation, improving customer focus, and creating a more agile operating model, which could support longer-term efficiency and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the August 4, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in the existing securities class action, keeping VRRM in the headlines but adding little new fundamental information. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the August 4, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in the existing securities class action, keeping VRRM in the headlines but adding little new fundamental information. Neutral Sentiment: Additional notices repeated the same class-action allegations, including claims that Verra failed to adequately disclose risks around Avis Budget Group and the potential impact on a meaningful portion of revenue. Article Title

Additional notices repeated the same class-action allegations, including claims that Verra failed to adequately disclose risks around Avis Budget Group and the potential impact on a meaningful portion of revenue. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit focus is centered on alleged misstatements and omissions about Commercial Services growth and the Avis Budget Group relationship, reinforcing concerns that helped drive the stock lower. Article Title

The lawsuit focus is centered on alleged misstatements and omissions about Commercial Services growth and the Avis Budget Group relationship, reinforcing concerns that helped drive the stock lower. Negative Sentiment: Another filing said the class action followed Avis Budget Group’s contract termination notice and Verra’s CEO departure/internal review, raising investor worries about lost revenue and governance. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. UBS Group downgraded Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Verra Mobility's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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