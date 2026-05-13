Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of REXR opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, iA Financial set a $45.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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