Versor Investments LP Takes $922,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $308,899,000 after purchasing an additional 202,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $138,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 846,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 720,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company's stock.

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ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business's revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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