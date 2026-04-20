Vert Asset Management LLC Buys 9,865 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 7.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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