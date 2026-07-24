Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT is Atika Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 21.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vertiv worth $166,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $303.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.92. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products.

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance.

Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains.

Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains. Neutral Sentiment: Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst.

Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap said VRT dipped more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short-term volatility even as the longer-term growth story remains intact.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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