Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Lessened by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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