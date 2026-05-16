Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 847.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

Vertiv stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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