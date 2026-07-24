Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Vertiv worth $142,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products.

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance.

Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains.

Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains. Neutral Sentiment: Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst.

Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap said VRT dipped more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short-term volatility even as the longer-term growth story remains intact.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $303.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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