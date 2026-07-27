Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,152 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 19.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Vertiv worth $144,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $290.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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