Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the company's stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 108,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Trading Down 5.1%

VRT opened at $322.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $297.07 and its 200-day moving average is $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here