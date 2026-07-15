Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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