Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Position Increased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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