Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Position Lowered by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $291.80 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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