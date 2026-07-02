Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $444.62 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.50 and a 200-day moving average of $367.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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