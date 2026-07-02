Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.9%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $540.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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