Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,617 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,986 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.64. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $264.53 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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