Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,729,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $195,882,000 after buying an additional 2,910,062 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $221,800,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $350,403,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,659 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $291,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $544.84 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $568.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.97. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $799.87. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total transaction of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,366,060.96. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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