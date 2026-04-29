Vest Financial LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Graham worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Graham by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $1,178.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.79. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $882.21 and a 52-week high of $1,224.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,083.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,088.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $14.05 by ($2.60). Graham had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here