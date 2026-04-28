Vest Financial LLC Purchases 19,503 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $44,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,369.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

More Brown & Brown News

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Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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