Vest Financial LLC Sells 81,990 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,990 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Pentair worth $46,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Read Our Latest Report on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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