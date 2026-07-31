Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 117,843 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 21,583.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,389 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 117,843 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vestor Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Cadia Private Client LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 15,648 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. January Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,317 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here