Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 680,445 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 150,540.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 680,445 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 351,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,506,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encouraging vitiligo data could strengthen Pfizer’s growth pipeline. Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Pfizer's oral drug restores skin pigmentation in late-stage vitiligo trials

Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: EU authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine supports the 2026–2027 season. The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Pfizer Wins EU Approval For Updated COVID Vaccine Ahead Of 2026 Season

The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to build its oncology pipeline. The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Pfizer’s Symbiotic-Lung-10 Trial

The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report. Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Pfizer Q2 Earnings Preview

Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Additional vaccine demand may support established products. Québec selected Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program, providing a potential boost to vaccine sales and market presence. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec Program

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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