Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2,538.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $283.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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