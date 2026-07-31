Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6,238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of $4.89 billion , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to $0.86 , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. O'Reilly second-quarter results

O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 6.0% , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. O'Reilly Q2 earnings analysis

Comparable-store sales increased , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. O'Reilly repurchase analysis

The company repurchased approximately of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue guidance of $18.9-$19.2 billion . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. O'Reilly 2026 results

O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of and revenue guidance of . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target from $112 to $108, although it retained an Overweight rating. The target reduction, combined with the stock’s elevated valuation, may be contributing to profit-taking despite the earnings beat. Morgan Stanley target update

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.36 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 291.77%. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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