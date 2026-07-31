Vestor Capital LLC Has $14.55 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 845.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $867.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $788.86 and its 200-day moving average is $840.10. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth. Its latest reported quarter exceeded EPS estimates, and management’s fiscal 2027 outlook calls for earnings of $43.80–$44.60 per share. McKesson earnings expected to grow

McKesson continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth. Its latest reported quarter exceeded EPS estimates, and management’s fiscal 2027 outlook calls for earnings of $43.80–$44.60 per share. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson’s chief legal officer is leaving to take the same role at luxury home-furnishings company RH. The move is not necessarily an operating concern, but executive turnover may attract investor attention. RH hires McKesson chief legal officer

McKesson’s chief legal officer is leaving to take the same role at luxury home-furnishings company RH. The move is not necessarily an operating concern, but executive turnover may attract investor attention. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks preview said McKesson lacks the combination of favorable earnings expectations and estimate-revision momentum that typically signals a likely earnings beat. That caution may have pressured the stock ahead of results, particularly after its strong run toward its 52-week high. McKesson earnings preview

A Zacks preview said McKesson lacks the combination of favorable earnings expectations and estimate-revision momentum that typically signals a likely earnings beat. That caution may have pressured the stock ahead of results, particularly after its strong run toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: The latest market recap noted that McKesson declined while the broader market advanced, indicating relative weakness rather than a sector-wide healthcare selloff. Investors appear focused on whether upcoming results can justify the company’s elevated valuation. McKesson stock market recap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $962.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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