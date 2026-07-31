Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2,348.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:HD opened at $333.44 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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