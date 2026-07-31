Vestor Capital LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,162 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 323,830 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott remains a favored income stock among analysts, with TipRanks highlighting its Dividend Aristocrat status and recurring cash distributions. 3 Strong Buy Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Power Your Cash Flow

Abbott remains a favored income stock among analysts, with TipRanks highlighting its Dividend Aristocrat status and recurring cash distributions. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $5.52 from $5.47 and nudged its fiscal 2027 estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, broadly confirming consensus expectations.

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $5.52 from $5.47 and nudged its fiscal 2027 estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, broadly confirming consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS issued a Buy rating, while TD Cowen maintained its Buy rating and a $115 price target, citing a strengthening nutrition franchise and additional 2026 growth drivers. UBS Issues a Buy Rating on Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Buy Rating Backed by Growth Drivers

UBS issued a Buy rating, while TD Cowen maintained its Buy rating and a $115 price target, citing a strengthening nutrition franchise and additional 2026 growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Abbott recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue growth of 13% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Abbott recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue growth of 13% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott has begun a roughly 1,000-patient real-world TriClip study to evaluate safety and performance in heart-valve repair. The study could strengthen the product’s positioning, but it also underscores intensifying competition from Edwards. Abbott Starts TriClip Study Amid Rising Competition

Abbott has begun a roughly 1,000-patient real-world TriClip study to evaluate safety and performance in heart-valve repair. The study could strengthen the product’s positioning, but it also underscores intensifying competition from Edwards. Negative Sentiment: UBS has lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, creating a counterweight to the Buy rating and other positive analyst revisions. The conflicting views may be contributing to investor caution.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

ABT stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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