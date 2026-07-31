Vestor Capital LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 20,595.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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