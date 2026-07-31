Vestor Capital LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 209.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,043.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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