Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,804.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.97, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Tesla and BYD Ride Global EV Boom

Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving Supervised

Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, signaling continued confidence in robotaxis, Optimus and AI-related growth. Cathie Wood Bought Tesla Stock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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