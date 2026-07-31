Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 422.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 18.4%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $874.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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