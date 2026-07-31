Vestor Capital LLC Invests $10.57 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 174,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.04 , well above the $1.60 analyst consensus and up from $1.46 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year to $12.97 billion , exceeding estimates of approximately $11.74 billion. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis and newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $1.60 analyst consensus and up from $1.46 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year to , exceeding estimates of approximately $11.74 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of $6.75-$7.00 and revenue of $49 billion-$50 billion , above consensus forecasts. Management cited strong performance from blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Bristol Myers Squibb raises 2026 revenue outlook

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of and revenue of , above consensus forecasts. Management cited strong performance from blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Positive Sentiment: The growth portfolio reportedly expanded 14%, with continued momentum from Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and Iza-bren. Strong cash flow and a valuation viewed as inexpensive relative to large pharmaceutical peers, along with a dividend yield near 4%, supported bullish analyst commentary. Bristol Myers Squibb upgraded to Buy on positive earnings and outlook

The growth portfolio reportedly expanded 14%, with continued momentum from Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and Iza-bren. Strong cash flow and a valuation viewed as inexpensive relative to large pharmaceutical peers, along with a dividend yield near 4%, supported bullish analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted that the transition away from older products remains incomplete. Opdivo sales declined, while patent expirations and legacy portfolio weakness continue to pressure revenue.

Analysts noted that the transition away from older products remains incomplete. Opdivo sales declined, while patent expirations and legacy portfolio weakness continue to pressure revenue. Negative Sentiment: Delayed clinical readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy, as well as mixed performance from certain pipeline assets, may limit near-term catalysts. Unusually heavy put-option activity also signals that some traders remain cautious about downside risks. Bristol Myers Squibb second-quarter earnings call highlights

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $65.56.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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