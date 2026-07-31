Vestor Capital LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,269 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $387.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $398.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.00.

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More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Amgen Wins Backing In Europe For Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Amgen Weight-Loss Drug Pipeline

Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics.

Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics. Negative Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Barclays Keeps Hold Rating on Amgen

Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Negative Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity-drug ambitions face formidable competition from established Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk products. Investors may remain cautious until clinical data demonstrate that Amgen’s candidate can compete on efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, and commercialization.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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