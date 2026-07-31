Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 194.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,116,773,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,567 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,022,593,000 after buying an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $608,704,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $539,257,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $507,356,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $473.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $489.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 14.49%.Hubbell's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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