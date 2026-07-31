Vestor Capital LLC Sells 80,935 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 80,935 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,527,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,177 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $336,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 207.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,697,232 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $488,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,880,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46,105.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,310,281 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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