Vestor Capital LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,778,000 after purchasing an additional 724,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 318,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,446,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,657,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,945,052 shares in the company, valued at $104,938,383.20. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TeraWulf Stock Up 18.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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