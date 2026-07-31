Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,185,456 shares of the company's stock worth $503,660,000 after purchasing an additional 923,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after buying an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

HWM stock opened at $277.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $295.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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